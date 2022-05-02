Short Interest in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Grows By 50.5%

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the March 31st total of 129,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.5 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORRF. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.91. 1,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.10. Orrstown Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The stock has a market cap of $266.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services ( NASDAQ:ORRF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 25.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.14%.

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director Floyd E. Stoner purchased 2,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.66 per share, with a total value of $60,762.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 144.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth $171,000. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, construction, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

