Short Interest in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Decreases By 30.8%

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of PNRG stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $39.89 and a twelve month high of $89.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.74. The company has a market cap of $154.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.30 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, Director Clint Hurt sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $56,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 3,171 shares of company stock valued at $259,894 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

