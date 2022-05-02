Short Interest in Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX) Expands By 39.5%

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,650,000 shares, an increase of 39.5% from the March 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Approximately 15.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of PLX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 500,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,992,564. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Protalix BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 2.19.

Protalix BioTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:PLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Protalix BioTherapeutics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dror Bashan bought 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 3,723,538.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 1,861,769 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics by 18.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About Protalix BioTherapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of recombinant therapeutic proteins based on its proprietary ProCellEx plant cell-based protein expression system in Israel, Brazil, rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company offers Elelyso for the treatment of Gaucher disease.

