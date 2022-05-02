Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Decreases By 33.3%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
PTCHF remained flat at $$2.22 during trading hours on Monday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.82.
