Short Interest in PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Decreases By 33.3%

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PTCHF remained flat at $$2.22 during trading hours on Monday. 34 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,637. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. PureTech Health has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

