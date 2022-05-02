Short Interest in Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF) Grows By 48.9%

Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCKTF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 48.9% from the March 31st total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rock Tech Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Shares of RCKTF traded down 0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting 3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,549. Rock Tech Lithium has a one year low of 3.09 and a one year high of 7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 4.05.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company holds a 100% interest in the Georgia Lake lithium project comprising 273 claim units and 41 mining leases located in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Ontario. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the El Nogalito lithium project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

