Short Interest in S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Grows By 53.2%

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,233,900 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the March 31st total of 805,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 97.9 days.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPPF. Citigroup began coverage on S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on S4 Capital from GBX 830 ($10.58) to GBX 685 ($8.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $685.00.
SCPPF stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
