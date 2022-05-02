Short Interest in Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Decreases By 46.1%

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sampo Oyj from €44.00 ($47.31) to €43.00 ($46.24) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sampo Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

SAXPY stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.15. The company had a trading volume of 48,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.15. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sampo Oyj ( OTCMKTS:SAXPY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.