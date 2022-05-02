Short Interest in SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Decreases By 36.5%

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the March 31st total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

SJM stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. SJM has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded SJM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos.

