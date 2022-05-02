Short Interest in TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Rises By 45.3%

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the March 31st total of 9,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ TC opened at $2.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.31. TuanChe has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49.

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China. It organizes auto shows and group-purchase events that attract various consumers; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

