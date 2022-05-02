SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.00. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
A number of research analysts have commented on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85.
SIGNA Sports United Company Profile (NYSE:SSU)
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
