SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Up to $7.75

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.75, but opened at $8.00. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $8.00, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSU shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SIGNA Sports United in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SIGNA Sports United from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter worth $196,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,082,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

