Signature Chain Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $100.00 (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 71.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.19 million and $100.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Signature Chain Coin Profile

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a coin. It was first traded on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Signature Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

