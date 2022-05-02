Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Short Interest Down 39.8% in April

Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 353,300 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the March 31st total of 586,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SILEF opened at $0.69 on Monday. Silver Elephant Mining has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.71.
Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
