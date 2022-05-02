Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $3.02

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.02, but opened at $2.93. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 30,222 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Silvercorp Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $533.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $59.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SVM. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Silvercorp Metals by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 37,978 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 128.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 231,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

