Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $114.50

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $114.50 and last traded at $114.58, with a volume of 87069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.25.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.81 and a 200-day moving average of $145.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.