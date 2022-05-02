Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Rating Lowered to Sell at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SIOX. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Sio Gene Therapies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.80 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Sio Gene Therapies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.43.

SIOX opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.14. Sio Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.95.

Sio Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:SIOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter. Prosight Management LP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,763,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 422,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 58,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing gene therapies to radically transform the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops AXO-Lenti-PD, in vivo lentiviral gene therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1, an investigational gene therapy , which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2, an investigational gene therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

