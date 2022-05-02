SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Update

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 756,100 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the March 31st total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 261,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 4,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total transaction of $785,248.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,014 shares of company stock worth $8,728,801 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in SiTime by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in SiTime by 2,422.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 126,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,887,000 after purchasing an additional 121,765 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in SiTime during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,164,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,920,000. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SITM shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.83.

SITM opened at $168.57 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.17. SiTime has a 1-year low of $75.81 and a 1-year high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SiTime will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

