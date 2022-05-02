Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Price Target Raised to SEK 99 at Credit Suisse Group

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group to SEK 99 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 134 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.91.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

