Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Boosted by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $9,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,387,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,939,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.16. 33,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,430. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $197.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.33.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,269,100. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

