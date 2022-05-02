Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.31.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of SLTTF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.99. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $3.57 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT is an owner and operator of North American office real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of 35 strategic and well-located real estate assets across Canada's major population centres and includes two assets in downtown Chicago, Illinois. 60% of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government or credit rated tenants.

