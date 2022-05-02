SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The energy company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SM traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,303,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,519. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 5.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.68.

Get SM Energy alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

Several brokerages have commented on SM. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.56.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $392,160.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 44,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $1,870,980.09. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,465.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,333 shares of company stock worth $4,511,905. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SM. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SM Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 636,677 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,769,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 601,552 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,733,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 527,584 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SM Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 371,273 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 24,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in SM Energy by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 162,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.