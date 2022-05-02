Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Receives $748.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,368.50.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($17.54) to GBX 1,442 ($18.38) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,200 ($15.29) to GBX 1,295 ($16.51) in a research report on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,930,000. Soleus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,537,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 435.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 344,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,913,000 after purchasing an additional 279,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC raised its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,974,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,344,000 after purchasing an additional 275,168 shares in the last quarter. 26.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.13. 13,377 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,011. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. Smith & Nephew has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $44.47.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 2.3%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

