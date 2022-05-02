SnowGem (XSG) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. SnowGem has a market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SnowGem has traded flat against the US dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00089085 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000669 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SnowGem Profile

SnowGem (CRYPTO:XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

