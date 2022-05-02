Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26. 13,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 482,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,719,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
