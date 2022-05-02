Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading 4.9% Higher

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.26. 13,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 482,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Solo Brands ( NYSE:DTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.38 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Partners L P purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $688,266,000. Bertram Growth Capital Iii Gpllc L.L.C. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $183,224,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,976,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,447,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,719,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.