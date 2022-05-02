SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of SomaLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.59 and last traded at $6.59. 4,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,078,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SLGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SomaLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

SomaLogic ( NASDAQ:SLGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that SomaLogic, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 58.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

