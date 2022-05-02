Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Shares Up 6.3%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.62 and last traded at $1.61. 162,108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,333,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.13. The company has a market capitalization of $534.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 2,344.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.