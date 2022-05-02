Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,703 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 224,894 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,635,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 94,374 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 774,212 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,167,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 259,276 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,954,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,722,210. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 3.17%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

