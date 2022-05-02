SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Trading Down 14.3% This Week

SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. During the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $133,695.31 and approximately $1,069.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00038784 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,807.41 or 0.07264428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00039259 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars.

