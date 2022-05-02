SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $24.01

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.01 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 18646 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 184.9% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Finally, SJA Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $257,000. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

