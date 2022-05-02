SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $67.68

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $67.68 and last traded at $68.62, with a volume of 7 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 727.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after buying an additional 43,138 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,303,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

