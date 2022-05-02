SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,141 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

EDIV stock opened at $28.12 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $27.31 and a 1 year high of $32.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.