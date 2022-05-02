SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 347,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 5,025,601 shares.The stock last traded at $62.31 and had previously closed at $61.29.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.68.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.