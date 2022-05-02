Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $56.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.38.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Spin Master from €62.00 ($65.26) to €63.00 ($66.32) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities raised Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Spin Master from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Spin Master stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. Spin Master has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

