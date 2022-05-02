Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $17.57 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. 286,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,019. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,641,673.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,091,179 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,407 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXM. 12 West Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 5,820,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 231.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Sprinklr by 20.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,661,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,069,000 after acquiring an additional 282,219 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprinklr during the fourth quarter worth about $25,366,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Sprinklr by 3.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,139,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after acquiring an additional 39,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.22% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

