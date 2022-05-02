Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Stock Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Sprott were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SII. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sprott by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sprott by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sprott by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 405,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 7,216 shares during the last quarter. 26.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SII opened at $46.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.21. Sprott Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.57 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

