SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of SPS Commerce worth $10,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,808,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after buying an additional 845,135 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,020,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,303,000 after buying an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPSC stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.73. 157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,083. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $174.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 94.20 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

In other news, COO James J. Frome sold 7,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $920,663.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.58, for a total value of $1,768,182.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

