SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Holdings Raised by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.09% of SS&C Technologies worth $18,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 146.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 883.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 104.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 983,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,243,000 after acquiring an additional 502,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $64.63. 30,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,050. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.68 and a 1 year high of $84.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 15.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.85%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

