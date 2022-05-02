Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Price Target Raised to GBX 750 at Berenberg Bank

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.16) to GBX 750 ($9.56) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.77) to GBX 620 ($7.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.41) to GBX 610 ($7.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.92) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 628.33 ($8.01).

Shares of LON STAN opened at GBX 551.80 ($7.03) on Thursday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.52). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 507.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 489.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.64 billion and a PE ratio of 11.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.16), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($81,696.32). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.27), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($88,542.44). Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

