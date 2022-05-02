Standard Motor Products (SMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Standard Motor Products to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.60. 2 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,950. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.61 and a 200 day moving average of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 26.87%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total value of $289,373.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $42,965.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 9,185 shares of company stock valued at $407,090 in the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,234,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $169,475,000 after acquiring an additional 78,145 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 769,656 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,322,000 after buying an additional 30,472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,249,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 693.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,224,000 after buying an additional 187,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

