STARSHIP Price Reaches $0.25 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 2nd. STARSHIP has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $13,827.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, STARSHIP has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000648 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STARSHIP alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038724 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,828.72 or 0.07294723 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00039402 BTC.

STARSHIP Coin Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STARSHIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STARSHIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.