State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in State Street by 250.4% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. grew its stake in State Street by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $66.97 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Barclays decreased their price target on State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

