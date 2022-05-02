Stealth (XST) Market Cap Reaches $765,596.93

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Stealth has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. Stealth has a total market cap of $765,596.93 and approximately $595.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004379 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001929 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00007864 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Stealth Profile

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Stealth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

