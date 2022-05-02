Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Short Interest Update

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, a growth of 54.4% from the March 31st total of 1,800,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth $1,981,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,933,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on STVN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

Shares of NYSE:STVN traded up €0.10 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting €16.10 ($17.31). 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Stevanato Group has a 52 week low of €14.38 ($15.46) and a 52 week high of €29.18 ($31.38).

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.12 ($0.13) by €0.03 ($0.03). The business had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

