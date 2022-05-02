Stiles Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 4,735 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $3.90 on Monday, reaching $288.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,932,719. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $181.19 and a twelve month high of $314.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $274.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $281.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.33.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 102.32% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.84, for a total value of $404,774.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,088,551 shares of company stock valued at $307,943,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

