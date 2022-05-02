Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up approximately 1.1% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 237,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 295,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $1,269,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.53 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.50. The stock has a market cap of $267.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.741 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 750.00 to 850.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $491.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

