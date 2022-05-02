Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,406 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,000. Visa accounts for approximately 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $1,462,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $8,927,167. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $210.23. 278,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,996,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. Visa’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

