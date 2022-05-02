Stiles Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 5,112 Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 1,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of OMCL stock traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $114.31. The company had a trading volume of 15,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,654. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.17.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.43. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.33.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

