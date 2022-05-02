Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $1.20 Million in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Livent by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Livent by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Livent by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.10. 45,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,360. Livent Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -1,061.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.22.

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Livent had a return on equity of 4.63% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Livent from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Livent from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Livent from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

