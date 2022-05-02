Stiles Financial Services Inc Invests $1.74 Million in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,409 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 21.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,388 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,231,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total transaction of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,072,297 shares of company stock valued at $223,573,799 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

STX stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,706. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.33. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.87.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 339.73%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Summit Redstone upgraded shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.04.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

