Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $1.53 Million Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Stiles Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in CME Group by 43.5% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 26.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,284,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,350,000 after purchasing an additional 101,131 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $488,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $216.49. 51,534 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $185.79 and a one year high of $256.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.28.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.22%.

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CME Group Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.