Stiles Financial Services Inc Makes New $228,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 796,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,754,000 after buying an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 277,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,439,000 after buying an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 24,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.25. 136,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,831. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 1.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $11,173,761.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

